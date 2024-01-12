Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe (Quanto) auf Met. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.01.2024 - DE000HVB8HB9
12.01.24 00:46
Das Instrument DE000HVB8HB9 HVB Aktienanleihe v.24(24)FB2A WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.01.2024: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB8HB9 HVB Aktienanleihe v.24(24)FB2A WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.01.2024: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.01./23:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8HB9
|HVB8HB
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.01.24
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
