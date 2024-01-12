Das Instrument DE000HVB8HB9 HVB Aktienanleihe v.24(24)FB2A WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.01.2024: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB8HB9 HVB Aktienanleihe v.24(24)FB2A WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.01.2024: WARUN_01