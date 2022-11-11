Das Instrument DE000LB32VD3 Deep-ExpZ Perf 28.01.2028 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.11.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB32VD3 Deep-ExpZ Perf 28.01.2028 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.11.2022: WARLB_01