Erweiterte Funktionen
Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.11.2022 - DE000LB32VD3
11.11.22 01:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB32VD3 Deep-ExpZ Perf 28.01.2028 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.11.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB32VD3 Deep-ExpZ Perf 28.01.2028 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.11.2022: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.11./07:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB32VD3
|LB32VD
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
Werte im Artikel
1.010
0,00%
0,0030
-40,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|08.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|08.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.