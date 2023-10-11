Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.10.2023 - DE000VM2MEY1
10.10.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VM2MEY1 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)DHL WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.10.2023: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VM2MEY1 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)DHL WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.10.2023: WARVO_07_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.10./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM2MEY1
|VM2MEY
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09.10.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.09.23
= Realtime
