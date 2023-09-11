Erweiterte Funktionen



1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.09.2023 - DE000PD990R5




10.09.23 22:55
Das Instrument DE000PD990R5 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.09.2023: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PD990R5 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.09.2023: WARBN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 08.09./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD990R5 PD990R 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  04.09.23
  = Realtime
