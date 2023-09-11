Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.09.2023 - DE000PD990R5
10.09.23 22:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD990R5 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.09.2023: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PD990R5 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.09.2023: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.09./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD990R5
|PD990R
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.09.23
= Realtime
