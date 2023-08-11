Erweiterte Funktionen



4Y 105% Kapitalschutz Plus m. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.08.2023 - DE000PD994X5




11.08.23 00:34
Das Instrument DE000PD994X5 Anleihe v.23(11.08.27) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.08.2023: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PD994X5 Anleihe v.23(11.08.27) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.08.2023: WARBN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 10.08./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD994X5 PD994X 1.000 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  04.08.23
