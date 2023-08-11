Erweiterte Funktionen
4Y 105% Kapitalschutz Plus m. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.08.2023 - DE000PD994X5
11.08.23 00:34
Das Instrument DE000PD994X5 Anleihe v.23(11.08.27) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.08.2023: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PD994X5 Anleihe v.23(11.08.27) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.08.2023: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.08./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD994X5
|PD994X
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|04.08.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
