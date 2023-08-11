Das Instrument DE000PD994X5 Anleihe v.23(11.08.27) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.08.2023: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PD994X5 Anleihe v.23(11.08.27) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.08.2023: WARBN_04