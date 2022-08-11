Erweiterte Funktionen



5Y Memory Express Airbag Ze. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.08.2022 - DE000PF99UT2




11.08.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PF99UT2 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z11.08.27 PPX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.08.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99UT2 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z11.08.27 PPX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.08.2022: WARBN_05

