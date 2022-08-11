Erweiterte Funktionen



3Y Indexanleihe Protect auf E. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.08.2022 - DE000PF99UA2




11.08.22 00:05
Das Instrument DE000PF99UA2 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.08.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99UA2 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.08.2022: WARBN_05

