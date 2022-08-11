Erweiterte Funktionen
3Y Indexanleihe Protect auf E. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.08.2022 - DE000PF99UA2
11.08.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99UA2 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.08.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99UA2 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.22(25)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.08.2022: WARBN_05
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.08./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99UA2
|PF99UA
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.08.22
= Realtime
