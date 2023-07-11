Erweiterte Funktionen
4Y 105% Kapitalschutz Plus m. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.07.2023 - DE000PD99E06
Das Instrument DE000PD99E06 Anleihe v.23(12.07.27) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.07.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99E06 Anleihe v.23(12.07.27) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.07.2023: WARBN_06
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.07./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99E06
|PD99E0
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|04.07.23
