Das Instrument DE000PD99E06 Anleihe v.23(12.07.27) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.07.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PD99E06 Anleihe v.23(12.07.27) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.07.2023: WARBN_06