Express Zertifikat auf L'Oréal . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.07.2023 - DE000HVB7YK7




10.07.23 23:52
Das Instrument DE000HVB7YK7 HVB EXP.CL 13.07.26 L'Oreal WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.07.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7YK7 HVB EXP.CL 13.07.26 L'Oreal WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.07.2023: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.007,5 € 1.007,5 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7YK7 HVB7YK 1.008 € 1.008 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.007,5 € 0,00%  07.07.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.007,5 € 0,00%  07.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
