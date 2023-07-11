Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument DE000HVB7YC4 HVB-Gar.Anl.23(11.07.2028)SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.07.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7YC4 HVB-Gar.Anl.23(11.07.2028)SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.07.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7YC4
|HVB7YC
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|07.07.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|07.07.23
= Realtime
