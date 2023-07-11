Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.07.2023 - DE000HVB7XF9
10.07.23 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7XF9 HVB EXP.PL 11.07.29 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.07.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7XF9 HVB EXP.PL 11.07.29 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.07.2023: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7XF9
|HVB7XF
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|07.07.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|07.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.