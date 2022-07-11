Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf S. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.07.2022 - DE000HVB6VK5
10.07.22 21:37
Das Instrument DE000HVB6VK5 HVB EXP.PL 11.10.28 STX GSDi WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.07.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6VK5 HVB EXP.PL 11.10.28 STX GSDi WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.07.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6VK5
|HVB6VK
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|07.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|-
|07.07.22
