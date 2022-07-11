Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Kupon Express Zertifikat 0. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.07.2022 - DE000CS8DPD4
10.07.22 21:37
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DPD4 TUI Expr.-Zert. 22/11.7.24 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.07.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DPD4 TUI Expr.-Zert. 22/11.7.24 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.07.2022: WARCS_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.07./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DPD4
|CS8DPD
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|04.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.