Das Instrument DE000LB3PYJ6 Index-Anl Bar 23(24) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.04.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3PYJ6 Index-Anl Bar 23(24) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.04.2023: WARLB_01