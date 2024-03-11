Erweiterte Funktionen
Mini Future Optionsschein auf G. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.03.2024 - DE000LB40P74
10.03.24 22:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB40P74 Mem-Exp-Z plus 24.05.2030 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.03.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB40P74 Mem-Exp-Z plus 24.05.2030 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.03.2024: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,88 €
|2,90 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,69%
|08.03./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PZ1HGS3
|PZ1HGS
|3,21 €
|1,09 €
1.010
0,00%
2,88
-0,69%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,88 €
|-0,69%
|08.03.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|2,88 €
|-1,37%
|08.03.24
