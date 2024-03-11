Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.03.2024 - DE000LB40NS1
10.03.24 22:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB40NS1 Mem-Exp-Z plus 24.05.2030 CBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.03.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB40NS1 Mem-Exp-Z plus 24.05.2030 CBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.03.2024: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB40NS1
|LB40NS
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|06.03.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|06.03.24
