Protect-Aktienanleihe Pro auf a. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.01.2024 - DE000HS3TCB8




11.01.24 00:40
Das Instrument DE000HS3TCB8 Prot.-Akt.Anl.Pro v.24(25)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.01.2024: WARHS_01 The instrument DE000HS3TCB8 Prot.-Akt.Anl.Pro v.24(25)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.01.2024: WARHS_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 10.01./18:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HS3TCB8 HS3TCB 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  08.01.24
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  08.01.24
  = Realtime
