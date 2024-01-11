Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect-Aktienanleihe Pro auf a. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.01.2024 - DE000HS3TCB8
11.01.24 00:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HS3TCB8 Prot.-Akt.Anl.Pro v.24(25)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.01.2024: WARHS_01 The instrument DE000HS3TCB8 Prot.-Akt.Anl.Pro v.24(25)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.01.2024: WARHS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.01./18:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HS3TCB8
|HS3TCB
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|08.01.24
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|08.01.24
