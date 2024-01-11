Das Instrument DE000HS3TCB8 Prot.-Akt.Anl.Pro v.24(25)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.01.2024: WARHS_01 The instrument DE000HS3TCB8 Prot.-Akt.Anl.Pro v.24(25)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.01.2024: WARHS_01