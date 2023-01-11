Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf EURO. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.01.2023 - DE000HVB7CT4
11.01.23 01:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7CT4 HVB BON.PRO Z11.01.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.01.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7CT4 HVB BON.PRO Z11.01.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.01.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.12./12:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7CT4
|HVB7CT
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|09.01.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|09.01.23
