Das Instrument DE000HVB7CT4 HVB BON.PRO Z11.01.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.01.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7CT4 HVB BON.PRO Z11.01.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.01.2023: WARUN_03