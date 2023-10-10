Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf Ba. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.10.2023 - DE000HVB88D3
09.10.23 23:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB88D3 HVB EXP.PL 11.10.27 Bayer WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.10.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB88D3 HVB EXP.PL 11.10.27 Bayer WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.10.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB88D3
|HVB88D
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|06.10.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|06.10.23
= Realtime
