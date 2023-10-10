Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Thys. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.10.2023 - DE000HVB8867
09.10.23 23:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8867 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)TKA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.10.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB8867 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)TKA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.10.2023: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.10./21:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8867
|HVB886
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|06.10.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|06.10.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.