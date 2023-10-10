Das Instrument DE000HVB87B9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.10.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB87B9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.10.2023: WARUN_01