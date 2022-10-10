Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.10.2022 - DE000PF99YQ0
10.10.22 00:18
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99YQ0 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.22(23)MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.10.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99YQ0 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.22(23)MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.10.2022: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.10./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99YQ0
|PF99YQ
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.10.22
= Realtime
