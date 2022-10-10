Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.10.2022 - DE000LB30ZY4
10.10.22 00:18
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB30ZY4 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.12.2028 R6C0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.10.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB30ZY4 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.12.2028 R6C0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.10.2022: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB30ZY4
|LB30ZY
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|05.10.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|05.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.