Das Instrument DE000LB30ZX6 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.12.2028 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.10.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB30ZX6 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.12.2028 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.10.2022: WARLB_01