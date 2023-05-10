Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi-Aktienanleihe mit Barriere . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.05.2023 - DE000VU6EJU6
09.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VU6EJU6 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.05.2023: WARVO_06_ITM The instrument DE000VU6EJU6 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.05.2023: WARVO_06_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.05./12:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU6EJU6
|VU6EJU
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|08.05.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|08.05.23
Aktuell
