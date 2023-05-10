Erweiterte Funktionen



Multi-Aktienanleihe mit Barriere . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.05.2023 - DE000VU6EJU6




09.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VU6EJU6 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.05.2023: WARVO_06_ITM The instrument DE000VU6EJU6 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.05.2023: WARVO_06_ITM

Aktuell
700.000$ frisches Kapital
400% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 09.05./12:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VU6EJU6 VU6EJU 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  08.05.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  08.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heißer Übernahmekandidat - 400% Lithium Aktientip im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...