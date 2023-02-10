Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf All. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.02.2023 - DE000LB38VN9




10.02.23 00:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB38VN9 Deep-Exp-Z 27.04.2029 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.02.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB38VN9 Deep-Exp-Z 27.04.2029 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.02.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Aktienrakete Patriot Battery Metals
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Goat Industries Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB38VN9 LB38VN 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  07.02.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  07.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesenauftrag bis zu 200 Drohnen für Drone Hot Stock - Weitere Riesendeals in Kürze. Nach 2.884% mit Lockheed Martin ($LOM) und 25.920% mit Honeywell ($HON)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...