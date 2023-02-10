Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf All. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.02.2023 - DE000LB38VN9
10.02.23 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB38VN9 Deep-Exp-Z 27.04.2029 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.02.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB38VN9 Deep-Exp-Z 27.04.2029 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.02.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB38VN9
|LB38VN
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|07.02.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|07.02.23
= Realtime
