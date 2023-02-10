Erweiterte Funktionen
Harvest FTSE China A-H 50 IN. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 10.02.2023 - DE000LB38VD0
10.02.23 00:56
Das Instrument DE000LB38VD0 Deep-Exp-Z 27.04.2029 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 10.02.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB38VD0 Deep-Exp-Z 27.04.2029 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 10.02.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,425 €
|27,025 €
|0,40 €
|+1,48%
|09.02./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1310477036
|DBX0P8
|31,49 €
|21,85 €
27,43
+1,48%
1.000
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,5091 $
|+0,15%
|07.02.23
|
|27,44 €
|+1,55%
|09.02.23
|Xetra
|27,425 €
|+1,48%
|09.02.23
|Frankfurt
|27,475 €
|+1,40%
|09.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|27,005 €
|+1,31%
|09.02.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|27,125 €
|+1,06%
|09.02.23
|München
|27,46 €
|+1,05%
|09.02.23
= Realtime
