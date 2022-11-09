Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe mit Barriere Quan. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.11.2022 - DE000VV8JUZ6




09.11.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VV8JUZ6 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)MTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.11.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VV8JUZ6 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)MTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.11.2022: WARVO_04

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 08.11./16:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV8JUZ6 VV8JUZ 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  07.11.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  07.11.22
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...