Aktienanleihe mit Barriere Quan. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.11.2022 - DE000VV8JUZ6
09.11.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV8JUZ6 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)MTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.11.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VV8JUZ6 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)MTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.11.2022: WARVO_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.11./16:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV8JUZ6
|VV8JUZ
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.11.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
