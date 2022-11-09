Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe mit Barr. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.11.2022 - DE000HVB75W0




09.11.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB75W0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(26)PHI1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.11.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB75W0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(26)PHI1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.11.2022: WARUN_02

