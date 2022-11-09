Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe mit Barr. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.11.2022 - DE000HVB75W0
09.11.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB75W0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(26)PHI1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.11.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB75W0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(26)PHI1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.11.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB75W0
|HVB75W
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.11.22
