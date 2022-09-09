Das Instrument DE000VV54DU6 DIZ 24.11.23 adidas 225 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2022: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VV54DU6 DIZ 24.11.23 adidas 225 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2022: WARVO_02_ITM