09.09.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VV54DU6 DIZ 24.11.23 adidas 225 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2022: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VV54DU6 DIZ 24.11.23 adidas 225 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2022: WARVO_02_ITM

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
138,92 € 138,76 € 0,16 € +0,12% 05.09./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV54DU6 VV54DU 166,23 € 138,76 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		136,64 € +0,08%  08.09.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 138,92 € +0,12%  08.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktie startet enorme Rallye: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Uran-Aktien müssen ins Depot - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
