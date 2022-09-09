Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount Zertifikat auf adidas [. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.09.2022 - DE000VV54DU6
09.09.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV54DU6 DIZ 24.11.23 adidas 225 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2022: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VV54DU6 DIZ 24.11.23 adidas 225 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2022: WARVO_02_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|138,92 €
|138,76 €
|0,16 €
|+0,12%
|05.09./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV54DU6
|VV54DU
|166,23 €
|138,76 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|136,64 €
|+0,08%
|08.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|138,92 €
|+0,12%
|08.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.