6Y 3M Express Bonus Zertifika. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.09.2022 - DE000PF99XU4
09.09.22 00:03
Das Instrument DE000PF99XU4 Exp.Bon.Z11.12.28 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99XU4 Exp.Bon.Z11.12.28 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2022: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.09./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99XU4
|PF99XU
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|02.09.22
= Realtime
