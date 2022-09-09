Erweiterte Funktionen



6Y 3M Express Bonus Zertifika. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.09.2022 - DE000PF99XU4




09.09.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PF99XU4 Exp.Bon.Z11.12.28 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2022: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99XU4 Exp.Bon.Z11.12.28 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2022: WARBN_03

Aktuell
Jetzt sofort einsteigen. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 404% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 08.09./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF99XU4 PF99XU 1.010 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  02.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktie startet enorme Rallye: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Uran-Aktien müssen ins Depot - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...