5,0 % Index-Anleihe mit Barrie. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.09.2022 - DE000LB3L6Q6
09.09.22 00:03
Das Instrument DE000LB3L6Q6 Index-Anl Bar 22(24) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3L6Q6 Index-Anl Bar 22(24) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.09.2022: WARLB_01
