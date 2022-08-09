Das Instrument DE000HVB6WY4 HVB BON.PRO Z09.08.27 DPW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.08.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6WY4 HVB BON.PRO Z09.08.27 DPW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.08.2022: WARUN_04