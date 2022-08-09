Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.08.2022 - DE000HVB6WA4




08.08.22 23:49
Das Instrument DE000HVB6WA4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.08.2022: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB6WA4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.08.2022: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 08.08./19:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6WA4 HVB6WA 101,25 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € 0,00%  05.08.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  05.08.22
  = Realtime
