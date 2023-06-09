Das Instrument DE000HVB7WR6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.06.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7WR6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.06.2023: WARUN_01