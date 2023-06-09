Erweiterte Funktionen



09.06.23 00:28
Das Instrument DE000HVB7WR6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.06.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7WR6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.06.2023: WARUN_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 08.06./00:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7WR6 HVB7WR 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  07.06.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  07.06.23
