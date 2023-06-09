Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf Apple [HypoV. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.06.2023 - DE000HVB7WR6
09.06.23 00:28
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7WR6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.06.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7WR6 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.06.2023: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.06./00:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7WR6
|HVB7WR
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.06.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|07.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.