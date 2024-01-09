Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.01.2024 - DE000LB4R0C2




09.01.24 00:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4R0C2 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.02.2030 MOH WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4R0C2 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.02.2030 MOH WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.01.2024: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4R0C2 LB4R0C 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  04.01.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  04.01.24
  = Realtime
