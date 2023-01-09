Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.01.2023 - DE000HVB7CU2
08.01.23 22:30
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7CU2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)EOAN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.01.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7CU2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)EOAN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.01.2023: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.12./12:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7CU2
|HVB7CU
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|30.12.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|05.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.