Das Instrument DE000HVB7BJ7 TOP ZERT. 09.01.26 ENR WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.01.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7BJ7 TOP ZERT. 09.01.26 ENR WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.01.2023: WARUN_01