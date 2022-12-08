Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf idD. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.12.2022 - DE000LB33KV6




08.12.22 00:47
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB33KV6 Deep-Exp-Z 25.02.2028 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.12.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB33KV6 Deep-Exp-Z 25.02.2028 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.12.2022: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 514% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB33KV6 LB33KV 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  05.12.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  05.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
240 Mio. US$ Übernahme - Jetzt massiver Kursschub. Diesen 632% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...