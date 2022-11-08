Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.11.2022 - DE000HVB7729
08.11.22 01:00
Das Instrument DE000HVB7729 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.11.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7729 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.11.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.11./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7729
|HVB772
|101,25 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|03.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00
|0,00%
|10.10.22
