Express Plus Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.09.2023 - DE000HVB84F7




07.09.23 23:39
Das Instrument DE000HVB84F7 HVB EXP.PL 08.12.28 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.09.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB84F7 HVB EXP.PL 08.12.28 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.09.2023: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB84F7 HVB84F 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  01.09.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  01.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

