Express Zertifikat auf ASML H. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.09.2022 - DE000HVB70H2
08.09.22 00:02
Das Instrument DE000HVB70H2 HVB EXP.CL 08.09.26 ASMLHold WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.09.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB70H2 HVB EXP.CL 08.09.26 ASMLHold WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.09.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.007,5 €
|1.007,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB70H2
|HVB70H
|1.008 €
|1.008 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|06.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|06.09.22
