7-Jahre(s) Partizipations- Zertif. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.07.2022 - XS1971501579




08.07.22 00:20
Das Instrument XS1971501579 MSCI World Sel.Cts 22/9.7.29 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.07.2022: WARGS_04 The instrument XS1971501579 MSCI World Sel.Cts 22/9.7.29 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.07.2022: WARGS_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,80 € 100,80 € -   € 0,00% 07.07./19:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XS1971501579 GK1T7D 100,80 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,80 € 0,00%  01.07.22
  = Realtime
