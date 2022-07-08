Erweiterte Funktionen
7-Jahre(s) Partizipations- Zertif. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.07.2022 - XS1971501579
08.07.22 00:20
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument XS1971501579 MSCI World Sel.Cts 22/9.7.29 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.07.2022: WARGS_04 The instrument XS1971501579 MSCI World Sel.Cts 22/9.7.29 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.07.2022: WARGS_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,80 €
|100,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.07./19:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS1971501579
|GK1T7D
|100,80 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,80 €
|0,00%
|01.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.