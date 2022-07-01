Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Kupon Express 07/2022 - . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.07.2022 - DE000CS8DNJ6
08.07.22 00:20
Das Instrument DE000CS8DNJ6 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/10.7.23 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.07.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DNJ6 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/10.7.23 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.07.2022: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.005 €
|1.005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.07./18:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DNJ6
|CS8DNJ
|1.005 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.005 €
|0,00%
|01.07.22
