Fix Kupon Express 07/2022 - . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.07.2022 - DE000CS8DNJ6




08.07.22 00:20
Das Instrument DE000CS8DNJ6 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/10.7.23 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.07.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DNJ6 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/10.7.23 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.07.2022: WARCS_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.005 € 1.005 € -   € 0,00% 07.07./18:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8DNJ6 CS8DNJ 1.005 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.005 € 0,00%  01.07.22
