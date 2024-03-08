Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Por. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.03.2024 - DE000LB40453
08.03.24 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB40453 Deep-Exp-Z 25.05.2029 PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.03.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB40453 Deep-Exp-Z 25.05.2029 PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.03.2024: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB40453
|LB4045
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|05.03.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|05.03.24
= Realtime
