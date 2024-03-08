Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe (Quanto) auf Micr. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.03.2024 - DE000HVB8NC5




08.03.24 00:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB8NC5 HVB Aktienanleihe v.24(25)MSF WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.03.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8NC5 HVB Aktienanleihe v.24(25)MSF WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.03.2024: WARUN_03

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 07.03./23:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8NC5 HVB8NC 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  06.03.24
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  06.03.24
  = Realtime
