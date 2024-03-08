Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe (Quanto) auf Micr. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.03.2024 - DE000HVB8NC5
08.03.24 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8NC5 HVB Aktienanleihe v.24(25)MSF WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.03.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8NC5 HVB Aktienanleihe v.24(25)MSF WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.03.2024: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.03./23:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8NC5
|HVB8NC
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|06.03.24
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|06.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
