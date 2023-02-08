Das Instrument DE000PD99KK7 Anleihe v.23(08.02.27) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.02.2023: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PD99KK7 Anleihe v.23(08.02.27) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.02.2023: WARBN_05