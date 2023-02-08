Erweiterte Funktionen



08.02.23 00:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PD99KK7 Anleihe v.23(08.02.27) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.02.2023: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PD99KK7 Anleihe v.23(08.02.27) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.02.2023: WARBN_05

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 07.02./07:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99KK7 PD99KK 1.000 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  01.02.23
