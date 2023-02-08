Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf BMW. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.02.2023 - DE000LB38N70




08.02.23 00:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB38N70 Safe-Anl Cap 23(23.02.29) BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.02.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB38N70 Safe-Anl Cap 23(23.02.29) BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.02.2023: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB38N70 LB38N7 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  03.02.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  03.02.23
  = Realtime
