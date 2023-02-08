Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf idDA. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.02.2023 - DE000LB38N05
08.02.23 00:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB38N05 Safe-Anl Cap 23(25.02.28) DB1X WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.02.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB38N05 Safe-Anl Cap 23(25.02.28) DB1X WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.02.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB38N05
|LB38N0
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.02.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.02.23
