Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Air. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.01.2024 - DE000LB4RAA9




07.01.24 23:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4RAA9 Deep-Exp-Z 23.03.2029 AIR WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4RAA9 Deep-Exp-Z 23.03.2029 AIR WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.01.2024: WARLB_01

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4RAA9 LB4RAA 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  03.01.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  03.01.24
  = Realtime
